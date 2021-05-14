Mass shooting insurance in high demand as gun violence surges again

The coverage ranges anywhere from $1 million to as high as $75 million.

The U.S. healthcare industry has shown particular interest in signing up for mass shooting protection policies despite the rarity of fatal shootings in U.S. hospitals, said Tarique Nageer, Terrorism Placement Advisory Leader at Marsh.

Concerns over potentially volatile behavior in clinics and emergency rooms have led to a 25% to 50% rise in active shooter insurance prices for healthcare facilities compared to last year, while overall rates have remained steady, according to Reuters.

“Those are places where you could see people who are disgruntled that members of their family might have died and didn’t get a vaccine or weren’t treated properly,” said Tim Davies, head of crisis management at Canopius, a Lloyd’s of London global specialty insurer.

With most of the country under stay at home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year was the least deadly for mass shootings in the U.S. in a decade according to statistics, but in that same time span gun violence was still responsible for killing nearly 20,000 Americans, not including suicides.

So far this year, a deadly wave of bloodshed across the country continues a staggering trend of mass shootings which have quickly rebounded to the forefront of American life.

The United States has seen more than 200 mass shootings since January 1, according to a report by the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research group that defines them as any event involving the shooting of four or more people other than the assailant.

Just last Sunday, a gunman killed six people and himself at a birthday party in Colorado Springs. In two days during the same weekend, more than 260 shootings in 37 states across the United States killed 94 people and injured 236, according to GVA data.

Just a day ago, nine young men were shot and wounded in a drive-by in Providence, Rhode Island in the biggest mass shooting in recent history in the state capital.

In April, eight people were shot to death at a FedEx warehouse facility in Indianapolis, and a week before that six people, including two children, were killed in a mass shooting at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

In March a shooting spree at several metro Atlanta spas left eight innocent people dead, including six Asian women.

Days later, on March 22, another mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store killed 10 people, including a police officer.

On March 31, four people including a child were killed and two wounded in a shooting at an office complex in Orange, California.

The sudden resurgence in gun violence comes as more people are reemerging from pandemic lockdowns, whereas violence in 2020 mostly migrated from public spaces into homes, according Hart Brown, senior vice president of R3 Continuum, a crisis management firm that helps counsel clients in the aftermaths of about 800 shootings a year.

Greg Zanis devoted the last 25 years of his life to honoring the victims of mass shootings and natural disasters across America. The Illinois carpenter delivered about 27,000 of the handmade wooden memorials across the country. His crosses have become painfully familiar at the scenes of the worst national tragedies.

“The environment that was created by the pandemic, with the social distancing, the lockdown, and so forth and the compounding stressors is really what’s driving much of the violence that we’re seeing right now,” he told Reuters.

Demand for R3 Continuum’s services is up 15% to 20% this year, he says, with the gradual reopening of offices having brought violence back to the workplace, Reuters reports.

A survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 41% of U.S. adults reported having symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorders in January, compared with 11% in the first half of 2019.