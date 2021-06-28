Marietta police seek 17-year-old suspected in fatal shooting

According to McPhilamy, Marietta police were able to take Johnson into custody in less than 24 hours while investigators found the gun used to shoot Bailey and the suspected getaway car. Johnson was arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on one count of tampering with evidence. Johnson remains in jail without bond, online records show. Bannister remains at large.

Marietta police have released Bannister’s photo and are now seeking help from the public to locate him. Bannister is described as an identified gang member also known as “Lil Ghost,” and he is considered armed and dangerous, McPhilamy said. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but immediately call 911 instead.

Marietta police have not released the identity of the third person of interest in this case, and they did not specify the gang in which Bannister is a suspected member.

The investigation is still open and anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call Marietta Police Detective Jenell Parker at 770-794-5398 or Agent Paul Reynolds at 770-794-5583. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward by contacting Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.