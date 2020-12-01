Marietta man sentenced for smuggling endangered turtles from Asia

While that price tag may leave some shell-shocked, Pak said the illegal sale of endangered wildlife is, unfortunately, common.

“Illegal trafficking in fish and wildlife is big business all over the globe,” he said. “Laws protecting endangered species were enacted to preserve our treasures in the wild.”

Pak said the United States is one of more than 180 countries that signed a treaty regulating the international trade of endangered or threatened wildlife. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species Treaty is part of the Endangered Species Act of 1973, Pak said.

Cheng’s sentence was handed down in court Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg, Pak said. In addition to probation, Cheng was ordered to forfeit $10,000, he said.