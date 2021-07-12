Marcus Foundation donates $60 million to help students visit Israel

“This grant is our direct response to the studies saying teens’ connection to Israel is waning, or that Jewish identity among youth has declined,” Bernie Marcus, chairman of the Marcus Foundation, said in a press release. “Especially as antisemitism on campuses and across the globe increases, we must develop a generation of proud Jews connected to Israel and the Jewish people. RootOne is designed to do exactly this. We hope other funders join our efforts to remake teen Israel travel at this critical time.”

RootOne plans to increase teen travel to Israel by nearly 40% per year, with more than 10,000 Jewish teens expected to make the trip with RootOne in summer 2025 and more than 20,000 in 2030.