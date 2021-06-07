Man’s leg severed when trying to board moving train in Decatur

A man lost his leg over the weekend when he fell while trying to board a moving train in Decatur, police said.
At about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, police found the injured man near the freight train railroad crossing at East Trinity Place and East College Avenue, which is near downtown Decatur. Sgt. John Bender said investigators believe the man tried to board a moving train before the incident.
The man was conscious when authorities arrived, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he’s expected to survive. Bender did not say why the man tried to board the moving train.
No further information on the incident was provided. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution requested the incident report to try to learn more.