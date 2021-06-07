ajc logo
X

Man’s leg severed when trying to board moving train in Decatur

This is a screenshot of the train crossing where a man lost his leg after being hit by a train.
This is a screenshot of the train crossing where a man lost his leg after being hit by a train.

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

DeKalb County | 43 minutes ago
By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man lost his leg over the weekend when he fell while trying to board a moving train in Decatur, police said.

At about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, police found the injured man near the freight train railroad crossing at East Trinity Place and East College Avenue, which is near downtown Decatur. Sgt. John Bender said investigators believe the man tried to board a moving train before the incident.

The man was conscious when authorities arrived, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he’s expected to survive. Bender did not say why the man tried to board the moving train.

ExploreLongtime Decatur police chief announces retirement

No further information on the incident was provided. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution requested the incident report to try to learn more.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top