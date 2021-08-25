Man who appeared as baby on Nirvana album cover sues band over image

The band’s original former drummer Chad Channing is also named in the suit although he had left Nirvana the year before the album was produced.

The defendants “knowingly produced, possessed, and advertised commercial child pornography,” and “failed to take reasonable steps to protect Spencer and prevent his widespread sexual exploitation,” according to the lawsuit, which seeks $150,000 in damages from each defendant, plus legal costs, Rolling Stone reports.

The suit alleges that each party benefited “from their participation in Spencer’s commercial sexual exploitation” and that Elden “has suffered and will continue to suffer lifelong damages.”

Under U.S. law, non-sexualized photos of infants are generally not considered child pornography, Rolling Stone reports.

The suit, however, claims the photo portrays Elden “like a sex worker.”

The child’s genitalia is exposed on the album cover as he swims toward a dollar bill attached to a fishhook, but the image has been commonly perceived in popular culture as a statement on capitalism rather than an expression of sexuality.

The “Nevermind” cover still stands as one of rock music’s most popular and recognizable ever made.

On the 10th, 17th, 20th and 25th anniversaries of its release, Elden recreated the image in several photo shoots, although not in the nude, NBC and Rolling Stone noted. He never received any money for the original photo, however, and he never “signed a release authorizing the use of any images ... of his likeness” the lawsuit states, according to the reports.