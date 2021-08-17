Lawsuit claims Bob Dylan sexually abused 12-year-old girl in 1965

The lawsuit specifically mentions assault, battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The 80-year-old Dylan, whose real name is Robert Allen Zimmerman, proclaimed his innocence through a spokesperson, who called the woman’s claims “untrue” and said Dylan would “be vigorously defended,” according to numerous media reports.

The legal action was brought under New York’s Child Victims Act of 2019, and filed just a day before the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse claims was set to expire.

The woman is being represented by attorneys Peter Gleason and Daniel Isaacs, who told People Magazine that they “look forward to seeing [Dylan] in a court of law.”

Dylan is a transcendent musical icon whose classic songs like “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “The Times They Are A-Changin’” and “Like a Rolling Stone” have inspired countless artists around the world.

Considered one of the greatest songwriters of all time, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature in 2016 “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”