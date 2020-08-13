Man wanted in El Salvador for murder arrested during Norcross traffic stop

A Salvadorian fugitive wanted for murder was arrested in Gwinnett County during a weekend traffic stop, authorities said.
On Saturday, an officer pulled over 29-year-old Jose Manuel Villatoro-Alvarenga along Buford Highway for failing to maintain his lane, according to Norcross police.
During the traffic stop, the officer realized that the man was wanted on murder and drug trafficking charges out of El Salvador. In addition, he was wanted in Gwinnett on an obstruction charge, the department said.
Villatoro-Alvarenga was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Gwinnett County jail, where he remained Wednesday night without bond, records show. No information on his Salvadoran charges were immediately available.
