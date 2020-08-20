Man wanted after stabbing at downtown Atlanta MARTA station

MARTA police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing someone at the Garnett station in downtown Atlanta early Thursday morning.
The department released photos of the suspect from security camera footage and officials hope someone recognizes him and calls police, spokeswoman Sgt. Deneya Littles said.
The victim, a man in his early 30s, was seriously injured in the incident and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police had no details on the man’s current condition or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
The suspect is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, Littles said. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Anyone who has information about the suspect or this incident is asked to contact MARTA police at 404-848-4911.
Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter