Man turns himself in on murder charge related to MARTA station shooting

A man wanted on multiple charges related to a deadly shooting at MARTA’s Five Points transit station turned himself in to police Monday.
Victor Edward Williams Jr., 27, is accused in the July 5 shooting death of a man on the downtown Atlanta transit station’s east platform, MARTA police spokeswoman Sgt. Deneya Littles said. Williams is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The victim was identified as 29-year-old Deontray C. White, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. White was shot once and pronounced dead at the scene.
Williams, who was escorted by his attorney, surrendered at the MARTA Police Central Precinct, Littles said. MARTA police released photos Tuesday of two men suspected in the shooting: one who pulled the trigger and one who drove the pair away from the scene. Police did not say whether they believe Williams was the driver or the shooter.
“As the nation and our region grapple with increased levels of violent crime, would-be criminals would be wise to stay away from MARTA,” MARTA Police Chief M. Scott Kreher said in a news release. “MARTA has an extensive network of cameras throughout the system and a near-perfect record of apprehending suspects by our officers. We will work with the court to hold this suspect accountable and seek justice for the victim.”
Williams has been transferred to the Fulton County Jail, Littles said.
Police did not provide further information about the second suspect in this case.
