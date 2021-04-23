ajc logo
Man surrenders after shooting rifle at SW Atlanta apartments, police say

By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s fugitive unit saw the man go into a building on Arthur Langford Jr. Place and alerted the officers who responded to the shooting shortly after 10 a.m.

No one was injured by the gunfire. It was unclear why the man was shooting, or what was his intended target.

“Officers established a perimeter around the location,” police said in a statement. “A short time later, the suspect exited the apartment and surrendered to police. He was taken into custody without further incident.”

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect, citing the ongoing investigation.

