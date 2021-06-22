ajc logo
Man shot while sitting at bar of Midtown wings restaurant

The victim told Atlanta police he was sitting at the bar at the J.R. Crickets location on North Avenue when he was shot.
The victim told Atlanta police he was sitting at the bar at the J.R. Crickets location on North Avenue when he was shot.

Crime & Public Safety
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

A man was injured Tuesday morning after someone walked inside a popular Midtown wings restaurant and fired off a shot, police said.

The victim told Atlanta police he was sitting at the bar at the J.R. Crickets location on North Avenue when he was shot. Investigators were called about 1 a.m. after the man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

“The victim advised he did not know who or why someone shot him,” police said in a news release. “The victim is in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.”

No suspect information was available Tuesday.

