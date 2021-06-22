Man shot while sitting at bar of Midtown wings restaurant

A man was injured Tuesday morning after someone walked inside a popular Midtown wings restaurant and fired off a shot, police said.
The victim told Atlanta police he was sitting at the bar at the J.R. Crickets location on North Avenue when he was shot. Investigators were called about 1 a.m. after the man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.
“The victim advised he did not know who or why someone shot him,” police said in a news release. “The victim is in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.”
No suspect information was available Tuesday.
