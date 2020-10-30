Man shot while confronting car break-in suspects in Sweet Auburn

A man was shot multiple times early Friday while confronting a group of people breaking into his car in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, police said.
Officers responded to the shooting on William Holmes Borders Sr. Drive about 12:30 a.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.
They arrived to find 33-year-old Ellery Clowers with gunshot wounds. According to police, he was shot after approaching the group of break-in suspects, who fled the scene in a white Dodge Charger.
Clowers was taken to the hospital and is stable, according to police. No additional information was released.
