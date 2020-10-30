X

Man shot while confronting car break-in suspects in Sweet Auburn

Police said the man was shot after approaching a group of people breaking into his car.

Crime & Public Safety | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man was shot multiple times early Friday while confronting a group of people breaking into his car in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting on William Holmes Borders Sr. Drive about 12:30 a.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.

They arrived to find 33-year-old Ellery Clowers with gunshot wounds. According to police, he was shot after approaching the group of break-in suspects, who fled the scene in a white Dodge Charger.

ExploreMan shot while confronting car break-in suspect returns fire, cops say

Clowers was taken to the hospital and is stable, according to police. No additional information was released.

In other news:

Hillary Clinton to serve as Democratic presidential elector in New York

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.