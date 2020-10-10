Man shot while confronting car break-in suspect returns fire, cops say

Two people were shot Friday evening when a man exchanged gunfire with someone trying to break into his car outside a Buckhead hotel, police said.
Officers responded to the Hampton Inn & Suites on Piedmont Road about 11 p.m., Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker told AJC.com. Police were unable to find any victims when they arrived at the hotel, but officers noticed at least two vehicles had been shot in the parking lot.
“During the course of the preliminary investigation, officers were notified two individuals had arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital and Atlanta Medical Center due to gunshot wounds,” Rooker said in an emailed statement.
The man at Grady told police he was shot while confronting a man who was trying to break into his vehicle, and that he returned fire in self-defense.
Police also questioned the man at Atlanta Medical Center but said he was not cooperative.
“The male would not provide information about the circumstances of the shooting,” Rooker said. Once officers left, he checked himself out of the hospital before receiving any additional treatment.
Both men are expected to survive their injuries, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.