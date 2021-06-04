Man shot while climbing through ex-girlfriend’s window, police say

The man was in critical condition when he arrived at Atlanta Medical Center about 5:10 a.m., police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. Police responded to the hospital around the same time a woman called to report the shooting in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue.

“The female told officers that she had been in her home with a male friend when her former boyfriend came to the house and tried to force entry through a window,” Avery said in a statement. “The male friend shot the former boyfriend.”