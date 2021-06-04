Man shot while climbing through ex-girlfriend’s window, police say

A man drove himself to a hospital Friday morning after he was shot while climbing through his ex-girlfriend’s window, Atlanta police said.
The man was in critical condition when he arrived at Atlanta Medical Center about 5:10 a.m., police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. Police responded to the hospital around the same time a woman called to report the shooting in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue.
“The female told officers that she had been in her home with a male friend when her former boyfriend came to the house and tried to force entry through a window,” Avery said in a statement. “The male friend shot the former boyfriend.”
The friend ran from the home after the shooting, he said. Police have not released the names of anyone involved.
The incident remains under investigation. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website