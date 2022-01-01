Man shot outside Summerhill apartment complex

The man said he peeled away and later called 911 from a short distance from the scene. The victim was stable when he was taken to a hospital.

Investigators responded to the apartments to investigate the shooting and to try and identify the suspected shooter.

YFN Lucci, an Atlanta rapper who proudly proclaims his ties to Summerhill, had one of his music videos being filmed at the Martin Street Plaza Apartments interrupted by gunfire in June 2020, as previously reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

Investigators at the time could not say if the shooting had anything to do with the music video being produced there or whether any of the artists were involved or targets.