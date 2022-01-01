Man shot outside Summerhill apartment complex

A man was shot when he reportedly got lost near an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta early Saturday.
According to a news release from Atlanta police, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm around 12:30 p.m. at the Martin Street Plaza Apartments in the Summerhill neighborhood.
The victim, whose name was not released, told officers he got lost in the neighborhood and stopped at the apartment complex located at 600 Martin St. While there, he saw a group of men and noticed one of them was armed, according to the news release.
The victim said one of the unidentified men began firing several shots at his vehicle. One of the bullets struck the victim in the arm, according to police.
The man said he peeled away and later called 911 from a short distance from the scene. The victim was stable when he was taken to a hospital.
Investigators responded to the apartments to investigate the shooting and to try and identify the suspected shooter.
YFN Lucci, an Atlanta rapper who proudly proclaims his ties to Summerhill, had one of his music videos being filmed at the Martin Street Plaza Apartments interrupted by gunfire in June 2020, as previously reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,
Investigators at the time could not say if the shooting had anything to do with the music video being produced there or whether any of the artists were involved or targets.
