Man shot, killed by Walton County deputies attempting to serve warrant

The GBI is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Walton County, the third such shooting to take place Thursday.
The GBI is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Walton County, the third such shooting to take place Thursday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A man who confronted Walton County sheriff’s deputies with a gun as they attempted to serve an out-of-state arrest warrant was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the GBI, which is investigating the shooting at the request of the sheriff’s office, deputies went to serve a felony warrant at an address on Blackberry Cove Drive in Monroe around 4:50 p.m.

The man, who was not identified, confronted the deputies with a handgun, the GBI said. Deputies told the man to put the gun down and he refused, leading to a standoff. At one point, he fired his gun at the ceiling of the house, the GBI said.

As the standoff continued, the man put the gun down, but later picked it up again and “made an aggressive move toward the deputies,” the GBI said in a news release. The deputies fired at the man and hit him, then tried to provide first aid. However, the man was declared dead at the scene, the news release said.

An autopsy will be conducted by the state crime lab, according to the GBI.

It was the 47th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.

Thursday was a particularly violent day for law enforcement officials around the state, with the GBI reporting three separate fatal shootings. No officers were injured in any of the three incidents.

Earlier on Thursday, a man was killed after opening fire on police following a high-speed chase and crash in Barrow County, the GBI said. The third shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in Forsyth County, where sheriff’s deputies shot a man who was threatening a woman with a handgun, according to the GBI.

