Man shot, killed by Walton County deputies attempting to serve warrant

An autopsy will be conducted by the state crime lab, according to the GBI.

It was the 47th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.

Thursday was a particularly violent day for law enforcement officials around the state, with the GBI reporting three separate fatal shootings. No officers were injured in any of the three incidents.

Earlier on Thursday, a man was killed after opening fire on police following a high-speed chase and crash in Barrow County, the GBI said. The third shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in Forsyth County, where sheriff’s deputies shot a man who was threatening a woman with a handgun, according to the GBI.

