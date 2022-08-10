Man shot inside vehicle at Cherokee County car dealership

A man was shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon at a Canton car dealership, police said.
Few details about the shooting have been released, but officers with the Canton Police Department were called to an area along Liberty Boulevard shortly after 1 p.m. and found a man shot inside a vehicle, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital but his condition was not released, according to police.
“A person of interest has been detained and there is no active threat to the public as the incident has been contained,” police said.
Authorities did not say if the person of interest was a witness or the suspected shooter. No details about what led up to the shooting were provided.
According to Channel 2 Action News, crime scene tape was strung up outside a dealership’s showroom. We’re working to confirm at which dealership the shooting occurred.
