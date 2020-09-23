Man shot, injured by ‘recent acquaintance’ in SW Atlanta

A man who was injured in a shooting and had his car stolen early Wednesday morning told responding officers that his attacker was a “recent acquaintance,” according to police.
Atlanta police responded to a person shot call about 3:15 a.m. and found 25-year-old Yvan Sharif Lee at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. Lee was taken to the hospital and is stable, police said.
Lee knew the man suspected of the shooting only as “Tye,” Avery said. According to Lee’s account, the man fled the scene in Lee’s car, a black Ford Mustang with a temporary tag, Avery said.
Lee did not tell police what led to the altercation, but investigators were able to determine that the incident happened in the 2000 block of Bonnybrook Way, a residential neighborhood near Greenbriar Mall.
The investigation is ongoing.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news:
Credit: Georgia Bulldogs