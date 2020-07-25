Man shot in head, killed at Griffin apartment complex

A 26-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Friday evening at a Griffin apartment complex, according to police.
Officers responded to the shooting at the Walden Pointe Apartments along Carver Road just after 11:15 p.m., Griffin police said in a news release. They arrived to find Jeffery Ryan Deluca in the doorway of a unit with a gunshot wound.
Deluca was flown to a hospital in Atlanta, where he died of his injuries.
No arrests have been made in the case, and investigators have not said what led to the fatal shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Griffin police at 678-758-7918 or send an email to dking@cityofgriffin.com.