Man shot in chest during attempted robbery in Atlanta

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest during a robbery attempt, police said.
The incident happened shortly before midnight in the 800 block of Oglethorpe Avenue, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound, Grant said. He was taken to a hospital.
Police did not specify if anything was taken during the attempted robbery. No arrests have been made in the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.