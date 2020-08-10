Man shot following Midtown traffic dispute

A man was shot following a traffic dispute in Midtown early Monday morning.
Anthony Hinton and Joseph Sterling got into an argument after “a traffic encounter” in the 200 block of 10th Street, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. The argument occurred in the street, according to police.
“Mr. Sterling backed away and returned to his vehicle to leave,” Avery said in a statement. “Mr. Hinton then approached Mr. Sterling and attacked him with an electrical stun gun. Mr. Sterling shot Mr. Hinton as a result.”
Officers responded to the shooting around 1 a.m.
Hinton was stable when he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. After he is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Fulton County Jail on an aggravated assault charge, Avery said.
Police do not anticipate charges against Sterling.