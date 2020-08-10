Man shot following Midtown traffic dispute

Anthony Hinton and Joseph Sterling got into an argument after “a traffic encounter” in the 200 block of 10th Street, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. The argument occurred in the street, according to police.

“Mr. Sterling backed away and returned to his vehicle to leave,” Avery said in a statement. “Mr. Hinton then approached Mr. Sterling and attacked him with an electrical stun gun. Mr. Sterling shot Mr. Hinton as a result.”