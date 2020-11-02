Alabama man mistakes stepdaughter for intruder, opens fire, police say

A 15-year-old Alabama girl was seriously wounded Sunday after her stepfather opened fire, mistaking her for an intruder in the middle of the night, according to reports.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office authorities are calling the shooting accidental, and no charges have been filed.
The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Sunday at a home on Debbie Drive in Clay, a suburb of Birmingham, WALB News 10 reported.
The girl had returned home late from a friend’s house, according to WALB. Her parents heard the garage door open and assumed someone was trying to break in, the report said.
Grabbing his gun, the girl’s stepfather left the bedroom to investigate, and the teen was shot once in the abdomen during the encounter, WALB reported.
The girl remains in serious condition at Children’s Hospital.