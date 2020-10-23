X

Man shoots girlfriend after mistaking her for intruder, cops say

Investigators believe a 58-year-old woman was shot by her boyfriend, who thought she was an intruder, according to South Fulton police.

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety | 31 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 58-year-old woman was shot Friday morning when noise in the kitchen startled her sleeping boyfriend, South Fulton police said.

“The boyfriend, who was in bed, believed the victim was an intruder while she was in the kitchen,” police spokesman Lt. Jubal Rogers told AJC.com.

Police were called about 5:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting at a home in the 6900 block of Old Bethsaida Way.

The woman was stable when police arrived. Detectives are still investigating at the home Friday morning and have not made a determination on charges.

― Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.