Man shoots girlfriend after mistaking her for intruder, cops say

A 58-year-old woman was shot Friday morning when noise in the kitchen startled her sleeping boyfriend, South Fulton police said.
“The boyfriend, who was in bed, believed the victim was an intruder while she was in the kitchen,” police spokesman Lt. Jubal Rogers told AJC.com.
Police were called about 5:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting at a home in the 6900 block of Old Bethsaida Way.
The woman was stable when police arrived. Detectives are still investigating at the home Friday morning and have not made a determination on charges.
― Please return to AJC.com for updates.