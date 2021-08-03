Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in police witness killing

A seventh man has been sentenced for his role in the brutal killing of a one-time police witness at an Atlanta home in 2016.
Orlando Gibson, of Jonesboro, agreed to a plea bargain that includes 15 years in prison followed by 15 years on probation, according to Fulton County Superior Court records. He pleaded guilty to three counts of felony murder and one count each of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and participation in gang activity.
Gibson was involved in the 2016 murder of 33-year-old Christopher Dean after members of the Gangster Disciples learned that Dean had once been a police informant in California, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Prosecutors said the group lured Dean to a home on Sandy Creek Drive under the guise of a drug transaction.
Dean was tortured and brutalized before being shot twice in the back of the head, authorities said. At the time, former Fulton District Attorney Paul Howard called the murder “the most horrific death” in the county’s recent history.
Five men previously received life sentences without the possibility of parole for Dean’s murder: Christopher Lockett, Xavier Gibson, Quatez Clark, Joshua Rooks and Jasper Green. A sixth man, 23-year-old Shakur Wright, pleaded guilty to two murders, including Dean’s, and an assault charge in February 2020. He received two life sentences plus 40 years, the AJC reported.
An eighth man, Lamar Almon, was released on bond in September 2019, according to Fulton jail records. The outcome of his trial has not been published by the Fulton superior court.