Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in police witness killing

Orlando Gibson, of Jonesboro, agreed to a plea bargain that includes 15 years in prison followed by 15 years on probation, according to Fulton County Superior Court records. He pleaded guilty to three counts of felony murder and one count each of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and participation in gang activity.

Gibson was involved in the 2016 murder of 33-year-old Christopher Dean after members of the Gangster Disciples learned that Dean had once been a police informant in California, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Prosecutors said the group lured Dean to a home on Sandy Creek Drive under the guise of a drug transaction.