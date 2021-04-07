Man sentenced for pulling out gun, chasing victim through McDonald’s parking lot

Corley then gave the gun to a 17-year-old girl, and she hid the firearm in a trashcan nearby, Wallace said.

When police arrived to investigate the incident, Corley told officers he was the victim, according to Wallace.

“But Canton police officers were able to determine his involvement after interviewing witnesses on the scene and reviewing surveillance footage,” she said.

Officers also found the gun and determined it had been stolen. Corley was arrested shortly after.

When Corley arrived at the Cherokee County Jail, deputies searched him and found nine pills that “tested positive as a schedule IV controlled substance,” Wallace said. Investigators also determined he was a member of Sex-Money-Murder, which is a subset of the Bloods gang.

“One of Corley’s tattoos suggests that he holds ‘rank’ in the Bloods,” Wallace said. “Corley’s gang affiliation complicated the investigation and prosecution of the case since many witnesses were unwilling to be forthcoming or cooperative.”

After the three-day trial, the jury deliberated for two hours and unanimously found Corley guilty. In addition to aggravated assault, he was convicted of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, tampering with evidence, crossing the guard lines with drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Corley was also found to be a recidivist offender under Georgia law, which requires him to serve the maximum sentence,” Wallace said.

In addition to 15 years in custody, Corley was sentenced to 15 years on probation, 120 hours of community service and substance abuse evaluation. He also was ordered not to use alcohol or drugs, possess weapons or associate with other gang members, and was barred from entering Cherokee County, Wallace said.