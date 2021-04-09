Man says he was beaten with bats, robbed inside Buckhead hotel room

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman they say played a role in an armed robbery and vicious assault inside a Buckhead hotel room.
A man contacted authorities Monday and said he was beaten with baseball bats by several men who broke into his room at the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel on East Paces Ferry Road, police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown said in a news release. He told investigators the men stole $12,000 in cash and several pieces of jewelry after forcing him to open his safe.
While police do not have any information about the male suspects, they released multiple photos Friday of a woman they believe was involved in the robbery. They referred to her only as “Gabby” and did not specify what role she might have played in the crime.
The victim, who was staying on the seventh floor, told police he was inside his room with two women about 6 a.m. when five men broke in wearing masks and all-black clothing, according to the incident report. He told investigators that one of the men brandished a gun and hit him with it, then the other men started beating him with bats.
After being asked, “Where’s the stuff?” the man said he gave the suspects the code to the safe, the incident report said. His Gucci bag, which contained his wallet, was also taken, he said.
The officer noted in his report that he “did not observe any injuries on the victim and he advised that he did not need medical attention.” One of the women in the hotel room refused to give police a statement.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.