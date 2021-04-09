Man says he was beaten with bats, robbed inside Buckhead hotel room

A man contacted authorities Monday and said he was beaten with baseball bats by several men who broke into his room at the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel on East Paces Ferry Road, police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown said in a news release. He told investigators the men stole $12,000 in cash and several pieces of jewelry after forcing him to open his safe.

While police do not have any information about the male suspects, they released multiple photos Friday of a woman they believe was involved in the robbery. They referred to her only as “Gabby” and did not specify what role she might have played in the crime.