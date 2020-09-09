Man kills Paulding teen while playing with gun, Florida cops say

Spencer Chase Pruitt Credit: Bay County Sheriff's Office Credit: Bay County Sheriff's Office

Busch, a 2019 graduate of North Paulding High School, attended Georgia Northwestern Technical College and planned to pursue a career in welding, according to family friend Linda Corriveau. A bubbly, free spirit, Busch was an upbeat girl and well-loved by her family and friends.

“She was just a good girl that brought happiness to a lot of people and was such a positive in everyone’s lives,” Corriveau said Wednesday.

Many in the Paulding community where Busch grew up contributed to a GoFundMe page, created to assist her family. Many left comments to the family on the donation page, created by another family friend.

“Sweet Tori, the world will never be the same without you in it — you will be forever in our hearts,” the fundraiser organizer posted online. “May God care for you, his new angel, and wrap his arms around your sweet mom, dad, and little brother. Rest in peace beautiful girl!”

Funeral arrangements were pending late Wednesday. In addition to her parents, Busch is survived by a younger brother and numerous other relatives and friends.