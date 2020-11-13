Man killed, woman injured in assault at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Both victims were found with head injuries when officers responded to the Residences at Campbellton on Campbellton Road about 7:30 p.m., according to Atlanta police. The incident was initially described as a shooting, but police do not believe the victims were shot.

“The preliminary investigation indicates both victims were assaulted by a male, causing the injuries,” police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said in a statement. “It appears no one was shot and the suspect may have used some type of blunt object during the assault.”