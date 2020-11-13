Man killed, woman injured in assault at SW Atlanta apartment complex

A man was killed and a woman was injured Thursday night in an assault at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.
Both victims were found with head injuries when officers responded to the Residences at Campbellton on Campbellton Road about 7:30 p.m., according to Atlanta police. The incident was initially described as a shooting, but police do not believe the victims were shot.
“The preliminary investigation indicates both victims were assaulted by a male, causing the injuries,” police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said in a statement. “It appears no one was shot and the suspect may have used some type of blunt object during the assault.”
The victims were not identified by police,. The woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition Thursday night, and no update on her condition was provided Friday.
The incident remains under investigation, Avery said. Homicide detectives are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
