Man killed inside Clayton County apartment

The man was discovered after Clayton County police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex on Ga. 85.
Crime & Public Safety | 38 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County police are investigating after a man was discovered dead inside an apartment Wednesday night.

The man was lying on the floor when officers responded to a shooting call about 9:40 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Ga. 85. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The victim’s name is not being released until his family is notified, Clayton police spokesman Officer Jordan Parrish said. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation.

More details are expected to be released Thursday, Parrish said.

