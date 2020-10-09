Man killed in Carroll County house fire

Firefighters ultimately could not save a man pulled from a burning Carroll County home Friday morning, despite their extended efforts to perform CPR.
The fire broke out about 1 a.m. at a home on Poplar Street in Bowdon, a small city near the Alabama border. Someone inside the house called 911, according to Ashley Hulsey, the Carroll County communications director.
The home was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. They rescued the man from the blaze and worked on him for nearly 45 minutes before he died, Hulsey said.
The crews “did get a faint pulse back at one time but unfortunately the victim passed away,” Hulsey said in an email. Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim, who was in his 30s, until his family is notified.
It’s unknown how the fire started.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.