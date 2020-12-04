Man jumps from stolen car, kicks off Midtown foot chase, police say

A foot chase through Midtown ended in an arrest Thursday night after officers spotted a 22-year-old theft suspect hiding under a parked car.
Jermaine Leonard Hill was chased from a parking lot on Peachtree Street near 13th Street, according to Atlanta police. An officer in an unmarked vehicle said he saw Hill and another occupant pull into the lot about 11:10 p.m. in a black BMW that was reported stolen out of Clayton County.
The officer called in for backup, and two people jumped out of the stolen vehicle as marked patrol cars arrived, police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said in a statement obtained by Channel 2 Action News.
“While fleeing, Hill drew a handgun from his waistband and fired the weapon,” Avery said. “The officer was not struck. The foot chase continued, and Hill dropped the pistol.”
The officer stayed with the gun and used his police radio to provide Hill’s description, he said. Hill was spotted and arrested by additional officers responding to the area as backup.
The other occupant of the BMW, whose name and description was not released, was never located.
“Inside the recovered BMW officers found a black ski mask, gloves, multiple purses, and tools,” Avery said. “The recovered pistol was also found to have been reported stolen.”
Hill was taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he is being held Friday on felony charges of aggravated assault against a peace officer, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. He is also facing both felony and misdemeanor charges of obstruction.