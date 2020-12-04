Man jumps from stolen car, kicks off Midtown foot chase, police say

Jermaine Leonard Hill was chased from a parking lot on Peachtree Street near 13th Street, according to Atlanta police. An officer in an unmarked vehicle said he saw Hill and another occupant pull into the lot about 11:10 p.m. in a black BMW that was reported stolen out of Clayton County.

The officer called in for backup, and two people jumped out of the stolen vehicle as marked patrol cars arrived, police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said in a statement obtained by Channel 2 Action News.