Man injured in overnight shooting outside popular Atlanta restaurant

A man leaving a northwest Atlanta nightclub was injured early Saturday during an exchange of gunfire outside a popular restaurant, authorities said.
Officers were called to the Houston’s on Peachtree Road about 3:10 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. He was conscious at the scene and taken to an area hospital.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and a friend were leaving a nightclub on Bennett Street when they were confronted by a group of armed male suspects,” Grant said in an emailed statement. “At some point during the confrontation, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and victim which resulted in the victim sustaining a gunshot wound.”
The incident was one of two shootings Atlanta police investigated overnight.
Less than four hours earlier, a man was wounded when gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta Pizza Hut. According to police, officers responded to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center shortly before midnight after receiving calls about the shooting victim. Police believe the man was struck in the parking lot of the pizza shop on Metropolitan Parkway before being driven to the hospital by a woman he knows.
Both shootings remain under investigation, Grant said.