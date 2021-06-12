Man injured in overnight shooting outside popular Atlanta restaurant

Officers were called to the Houston’s on Peachtree Road about 3:10 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. He was conscious at the scene and taken to an area hospital.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim and a friend were leaving a nightclub on Bennett Street when they were confronted by a group of armed male suspects,” Grant said in an emailed statement. “At some point during the confrontation, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and victim which resulted in the victim sustaining a gunshot wound.”