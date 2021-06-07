Man injured after gunfire between cars on DeKalb road leads to crash, cops say

The shooting took place just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Two cars were driving along Columbia near the intersection with Memorial Drive when gunshots erupted between them.

One driver was hit in the shoulder, causing him to crash into an SUV in front of him. The man was taken to the hospital and was stable, Vincent said. His identity has not been released.