Man injured after gunfire between cars on DeKalb road leads to crash, cops say

A man was injured in DeKalb County after an altercation between people in two different cars on Columbia Drive led to gunfire and a wreck.
The shooting took place just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Two cars were driving along Columbia near the intersection with Memorial Drive when gunshots erupted between them.
One driver was hit in the shoulder, causing him to crash into an SUV in front of him. The man was taken to the hospital and was stable, Vincent said. His identity has not been released.
A passenger in his car, who was also not identified, was uninjured. The second car fled the scene before police arrived.
Detectives are not investigating the shooting as an incident of road rage, Vincent said. Investigators do not know whether gunshots came from both vehicles.
The woman driving the SUV that was rear-ended was not injured and remained at the scene. Although she did not get a good look at the second car that fled, she told investigators that it was a dark sedan.
