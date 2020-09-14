Man in wheelchair beaten, robbed during Atlanta home invasion

“The victim told officers he had been outside of his apartment when two suspects forced him inside, physically assaulted him and took his wallet,” Avery said.

Following the attack, the suspects took off in a vehicle, according to police. Officers responding to the robbery spotted the car nearby, and the driver got out of the car and ran. The man, identified by police as 42-year-old Drago Jeburk, was caught and arrested. The passenger managed to escape, but authorities have not released a description of the second suspect.