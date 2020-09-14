Man in wheelchair beaten, robbed during Atlanta home invasion

A man in a wheelchair was beaten and robbed early Monday during a home invasion at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, authorities said.
Officers responded to the robbery at the Crystal at Cascade Apartments along Landrum Drive about 12:30 a.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. They arrived to find a 59-year-old man with multiple injuries.
“The victim told officers he had been outside of his apartment when two suspects forced him inside, physically assaulted him and took his wallet,” Avery said.
Following the attack, the suspects took off in a vehicle, according to police. Officers responding to the robbery spotted the car nearby, and the driver got out of the car and ran. The man, identified by police as 42-year-old Drago Jeburk, was caught and arrested. The passenger managed to escape, but authorities have not released a description of the second suspect.
Jeburk was charged with robbery, aggravated battery, burglary and obstruction and booked into the Fulton County Jail, authorities said. The robbery victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.