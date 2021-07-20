Man in serious condition after stabbing at SW Atlanta home

A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed during an argument at a southwest Atlanta home Tuesday morning.
The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after the incident, which happened at a home in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta police said in a statement.
Officers found the injured man when they arrived at the scene about 7:15 a.m. Investigators determined the man had been stabbed “during a dispute that occurred inside the residence,” police said.
It is not clear if the stabbing suspect has been identified, or if they remained at the scene. Police are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
In Other News
1
‘Right a wrong’: Judge exonerates man in 1985 Georgia church murders
2
Man taken into custody after hourslong SWAT standoff in Cobb
3
DA plans to exonerate man convicted in South Georgia church murders
4
Revealing testimony in trial of suspended Georgia insurance...
5
GBI: Shots fired during home invasion at rapper Lil Durk’s Chateau Elan