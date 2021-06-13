Man in critical condition after shooting in northeast Atlanta

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in northeast Atlanta on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
The man was rushed to a hospital about 3 p.m. after being injured in the 500 block of Morningside Drive, Atlanta police said in a statement. He was not conscious but was breathing, authorities said.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear. Police are working to determine what led to the incident.
The incident was one of two shootings police investigated within a two-hour window. About 4:30 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of University Avenue and Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta after a man was shot.
Police determined the man was shot during an argument with another man over a traffic collision. The man was stable when he was taken to a hospital, police said.
Both shootings remain under investigation.