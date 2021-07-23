Man in critical condition after domestic shooting in Old Fourth Ward

A man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday night in northeast Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.
Officers were sent to the 600 block of Boulevard, about a block from Ponce City Market, on a person shot call shortly after 9 p.m., according to the Atlanta Police Department. At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said in a news release.
Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute, the release said. The aggravated assault unit will be assisting with the investigation, which remains ongoing.
Police did not release further details about the domestic dispute or the man who was injured. It’s not clear if any suspects have been identified.
We’re working to learn more.
