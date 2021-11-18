ajc logo
Man hospitalized after being hit by freight train near Morningside Nature Preserve

A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a CSX train Thursday.
A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a CSX train Thursday.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a train on the tracks near Morningside Nature Preserve on Thursday, Atlanta police said.

Officers responded to the popular nature preserve just before noon after getting reports of a pedestrian being struck by a CSX train, police said in a news release. Atlanta Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene and took the man to the hospital.

Police were not able to identify the man, and the investigation into the collision remains active. No further details have been released.

Morningside Nature Preserve is a wooded area with walking trails that straddles South Fork Peachtree Creek between Lenox and Cheshire Bridge roads. A rail line passes directly north of the preserve — the same tracks that run below a bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road that was damaged by fire earlier this year.

ExploreDemolition of fire-damaged Cheshire Bridge Road overpass continues

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

ajc.com

Henri Hollis
Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

