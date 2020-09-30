Man hit, killed by vehicle while walking his dog in Buckhead

The driver of the vehicle, 56-year-old Robert Thomas, struck at least two parked cars before he veered onto the sidewalk and hit the man in the 200 block of Colonial Holmes Drive, police said. The victim was dead when officers responded to the scene about 11 p.m.

“Investigators believe the driver may have had a medical episode prior to the accident and are continuing to investigate the cause,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said in a statement. “The driver was taken to the hospital and charged with leaving the roadway and homicide by vehicle.”