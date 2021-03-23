Man hit, killed by MARTA bus in Clayton County

Passengers on the bus said by the time they saw the man in the road, it was too late for the driver to stop, Channel 2 Action News reported. He was dead when emergency crews arrived at the intersection of Ga. 85 and Garden Walk Boulevard about 10 p.m.

“The bus driver was not going that fast, because this is where I stop,” passenger Kendra Crall told the news station. “But this guy was just like a blip. Smash. And then he ended up underneath the bus.”