Man hit, killed by MARTA bus in Clayton County

MARTA bus filled with passengers hits, kills man in Clayton County

News | 1 hour ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a MARTA bus in Clayton County on Monday night.

Passengers on the bus said by the time they saw the man in the road, it was too late for the driver to stop, Channel 2 Action News reported. He was dead when emergency crews arrived at the intersection of Ga. 85 and Garden Walk Boulevard about 10 p.m.

“The bus driver was not going that fast, because this is where I stop,” passenger Kendra Crall told the news station. “But this guy was just like a blip. Smash. And then he ended up underneath the bus.”

Crall and her fellow passengers got off the bus to check on the man, but he was crushed, she said. The victim has not been identified, and authorities have not said whether charges will be filed.

