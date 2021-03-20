X

Woman in wheelchair struck, killed by dump truck in NW Atlanta

A woman in a wheelchair was struck by a dump truck and killed Saturday afternoon while crossing a northwest Atlanta street, police said.
A woman in a wheelchair was struck by a dump truck and killed Saturday afternoon while crossing a northwest Atlanta street, police said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A woman in a wheelchair was killed Saturday afternoon after being hit by a dump truck in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Officers responded to the crash in the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard just before 4 p.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers, Grant said. It’s unclear whether they face any charges. The fatal wreck remains under investigation.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.