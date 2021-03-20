Woman in wheelchair struck, killed by dump truck in NW Atlanta

A woman in a wheelchair was killed Saturday afternoon after being hit by a dump truck in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Officers responded to the crash in the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard just before 4 p.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers, Grant said. It’s unclear whether they face any charges. The fatal wreck remains under investigation.
