Man found shot to death in wrecked car near downtown Atlanta

The incident was one of three shootings reported overnight.

About an hour earlier, a man was shot multiple times at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, authorities said.

Police discovered the man about 5:25 a.m. at the Manor Apartments on Arthur Langford Jr. Place. The victim was conscious at the scene and taken to the hospital, Grant said. It’s unclear what led to the shooting, and the victim’s condition wasn’t immediately available Saturday afternoon.

Atlanta police were also called to a shooting that took place about 3:15 a.m. at a high-end apartment complex in Midtown. In that case, officers arrived at the Biltmore at Midtown Apartments on West Peachtree Street and found a man who was shot in the hand.

He was taken to the hospital, but declined to provide officers with any additional details about what happened, authorities said.

All three shootings remain under investigation.

In other news: