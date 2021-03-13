Man found shot to death in SW Atlanta neighborhood

The victim, who appeared to be in his 50s, was found on the ground in the 3500 block of Valeland Avenue near Campbellton Road about 7:30 a.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saturday’s shooting marks the 24th homicide Atlanta police have investigated this year and comes on the heels of two consecutive violent weekends across the city. Last year 157 people were killed in Atlanta, the most in more than two decades. The number of reported shootings in 2021 is up about 32% from this time last year while the number of aggravated assaults is up 47%, according to the latest available crime data.