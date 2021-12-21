Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Man found shot in parking lot near GSU stadium

The man was found shot at 521 Hank Aaron Drive around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.
caption arrowCaption
The man was found shot at 521 Hank Aaron Drive around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

A man was found shot early Tuesday in a parking lot just across the street from Georgia State University’s Center Parc Credit Union Stadium, Atlanta police said.

The shooting happened outside Aspen Heights Atlanta, an off-campus apartment complex for GSU students about a mile south of the campus in southwest Atlanta, police said in a news release. The man was taken to a hospital and was stable, according to police.

Officers were called to 521 Hank Aaron Drive around 1:10 a.m., police said, and found the victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. According to authorities, the man said he was walking in the lot when he heard gunfire and was struck by a bullet.

Police did not release the man’s name or say whether he is a GSU student. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to university officials for more information.

No suspect information was available.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Man gets life in prison for killing Clayton teen during water gun fight
2h ago
Phipps Plaza the site of latest shooting at metro Atlanta shopping centers
3h ago
$10K reward offered after Douglasville Kroger employees robbed at gunpoint
4h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top