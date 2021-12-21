Man found shot in parking lot near GSU stadium

The shooting happened outside Aspen Heights Atlanta, an off-campus apartment complex for GSU students about a mile south of the campus in southwest Atlanta, police said in a news release. The man was taken to a hospital and was stable, according to police.

Officers were called to 521 Hank Aaron Drive around 1:10 a.m., police said, and found the victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. According to authorities, the man said he was walking in the lot when he heard gunfire and was struck by a bullet.