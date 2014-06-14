Man, 18, found dead in car in SW Atlanta

The man found shot to death Friday morning in southwest Atlanta has been identified as Darius Bottoms, 18, of Atlanta.
The shooting happened about 4:15 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Legacy Drive in southwest Atlanta, Atlanta police spokesman John Chafee said.
According to police dispatchers, the victim was found in a car. Chafee said Bottoms was in the driver’s seat and that the vehicle may have been in motion when the shooting occurred.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest