Man dies when vehicle slides under tractor-trailer on I-285 in DeKalb

A man died Tuesday when his vehicle got pinned beneath a tractor-trailer on I-285, authorities said.
The victim, whose name was not released, died at the scene of the crash, which happened near I-285′s juncture with I-85 around 5 p.m., according to DeKalb County police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells.
According to investigators, the man lost control of his car while driving on the interstate and struck several vehicles before it came to rest under the carriage of a tractor-trailer.
Several lanes were blocked for hours. No one else was injured during the crash, which remains under investigation.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Editors' Picks