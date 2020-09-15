Man dies in Fayette crash minutes after Clayton wreck

Charles D. Strickland, 62, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital after the incident, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Allen Stevens confirmed to AJC.com on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the first wreck happened in Clayton County around 6:40 p.m. Friday. Strickland was driving a Dodge Charger near the intersection of Ga. 54 and Tara Boulevard when he was involved in a “minor traffic incident” with another car, Stevens said. The other driver tried to get him to pull over, but Strickland turned onto Ga. 54 and headed into Fayette County, according to officials.