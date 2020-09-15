Man dies in Fayette crash minutes after Clayton wreck

Shortly after a Jonesboro man reportedly drove away from a crash, he was killed in a second one that sent his car rolling off the side of a Fayette County road.
Charles D. Strickland, 62, was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital after the incident, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Allen Stevens confirmed to AJC.com on Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the first wreck happened in Clayton County around 6:40 p.m. Friday. Strickland was driving a Dodge Charger near the intersection of Ga. 54 and Tara Boulevard when he was involved in a “minor traffic incident” with another car, Stevens said. The other driver tried to get him to pull over, but Strickland turned onto Ga. 54 and headed into Fayette County, according to officials.
Stevens said the driver got in front of Strickland’s car. When Strickland drove around the vehicle, he hit a commercial truck, authorities said. The impact caused his car to leave the roadway and overturn, Stevens said.
Investigators said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash that led to Strickland’s death. No other injuries were reported.