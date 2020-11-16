Man dies 5 days after crashing into fence, light pole, tree in Cobb

Jimmy Roberts, 49, of Fort Worth, was pronounced dead at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Hospital just after 2 a.m. Monday, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald said. Roberts had been in the hospital since Wednesday, when the crash left him and another man seriously injured, McDonald said.

The second victim, identified by police as 46-year-old Jeffery Roberts of Austell, was driving a gray 2007 Honda Odyssey south on Riverside Parkway, officials said. Jimmy Roberts was a passenger in the Odyssey.