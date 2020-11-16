Man dies 5 days after crashing into fence, light pole, tree in Cobb

A Texas man died early Monday, nearly one week after he was critically injured in a crash in Cobb County, authorities said.
Jimmy Roberts, 49, of Fort Worth, was pronounced dead at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Hospital just after 2 a.m. Monday, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald said. Roberts had been in the hospital since Wednesday, when the crash left him and another man seriously injured, McDonald said.
The second victim, identified by police as 46-year-old Jeffery Roberts of Austell, was driving a gray 2007 Honda Odyssey south on Riverside Parkway, officials said. Jimmy Roberts was a passenger in the Odyssey.
For reasons that aren’t clear, the vehicle left the road while going around a curve, McDonald said. The Odyssey then went over a raised concrete curb and onto a grass shoulder before smashing into a wooden fence, a light pole and a tree.
The impact sent the vehicle spinning back into the road, and it came to a stop in the southbound lanes, officials said.
Jeffery Roberts was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.