Man critically injured in shooting at NW Atlanta gas station

The victim was shot in his chest, abdomen and leg shortly after midnight and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was listed as critical but stable Monday morning. His friend witnessed the shooting and was able to provide details to investigators, according to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The friend said he was standing outside the victim’s vehicle at the Citgo on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. and Adamsville drives when two armed men began running toward him. He told police he backed away from the car and ran inside the convenience store to avoid being shot.