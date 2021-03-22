Man critically injured in shooting at NW Atlanta gas station

A 40-year-old was critically injured Monday morning when two men opened fire on his vehicle at a northwest Atlanta gas station, police said.
The victim was shot in his chest, abdomen and leg shortly after midnight and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was listed as critical but stable Monday morning. His friend witnessed the shooting and was able to provide details to investigators, according to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The friend said he was standing outside the victim’s vehicle at the Citgo on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. and Adamsville drives when two armed men began running toward him. He told police he backed away from the car and ran inside the convenience store to avoid being shot.
A dozen bullet holes were found in the side of the victim’s Toyota Camry, and the windows were shot out, according to the report. After he was hit, the victim also ran inside the convenience store, and the store manager locked the door behind him.
“There were people at the location at the time of the incident but no one would speak because they feared the suspects would retaliate,” an officer said in the report.
Surveillance footage from the gas station and the Chevron across the street showed two men in hooded sweatshirts go around the side of the Citgo “headed exactly towards” the victim, according to police. After the shooting, they were seen running away headed west on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“One suspect had a red hoodie and blue sweat pants,” the report said. “The second suspect was wearing a light gray hoodie with black pants.”
The suspects had not been identified Monday. The shooting remains under investigation, according to a police spokesman.